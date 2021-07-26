New Mexico outlines back-to-school mask mandates for elementary schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Public Education Department announced guidelines for back-to-school COVID-19 precautions that will be in effect for the upcoming school year.

For New Mexico public and charter schools, all individuals in elementary schools regardless of vaccination status are required to wear a mask while:

in a school building

on school transportation

or at an indoor school-sponsored event

Secondary school students, staff, and volunteers who arevfully vaccinated and provide documentation of full vaccination are not required to wear masks.

Secondary school students, staff, and volunteers who are unvaccinated (and those who do not provide documentation of full vaccination) are required to wear a mask while:

in a school building

on school transportation

or at an indoor school-sponsored event

Masks are not required outdoors.

Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos said the district is prepared for a safe return to the classroom.



“We will be ready,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos after reviewing the 26-page document. “The safety of our students and staff will always remain our priority, and having a clear set of expectations allows us to communicate with our families what the school year will look like starting Aug. 9.”

Additionally, the district will have to comply with a mandatory 25 percent surveillance testing of unvaccinated staff. Surveillance testing of students will remain voluntary.

Logistics – such as how proof of vaccination will be collected – will be discussed among district leaders Tuesday.

The first day of school for LCPS students in grades one through 12 is Monday, Aug. 9, with kindergarten transition days beginning Aug. 10.

A copy of the 2021-2022 calendar can be found here.



