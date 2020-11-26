New Mexico offers free digital resource to address addiction

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A free online digital health resource is now available for New Mexico residents who struggle with substance abuse or behavioral addictions.

It’s called 5-Action Program and it comes at a very critical time, as increasing rates of substance abuse and overdoses are being recorded.

The program can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the safety of one’s home and could help address the significant gap in those who could benefit from an intervention but are unable to access care.

The program offers phone support in partnership with the New Mexico Crisis and Access line. A Peer-to-Peer Warmline lets people talk with someone who has “been through it.”

Content can also be found that addresses the underlying drivers of addiction, including adverse childhood experiences, trauma and other co-occurring disorders.

In addition to resources, the program includes more than 100 videos organized into learning modules, self-help tools and COVID-specific resources, along with support for family among other things.

“The 5-Actions Program couldn’t come at a better time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deepen the mental health crisis in our state,” said Wendy Linebrink-Allison, New Mexico Program Manager at ProtoCall. “The program provides COVID-specific resources and access to treatment at a time when stresses are incredibly high to help those struggling with addiction behaviors.”

This program can be accessed on most computers, tablets and mobile-friendly devices that have access to a high-speed internet connection.

Learn more at https://nm5actions.com/.

