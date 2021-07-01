New Mexico lifts pandemic restrictions, fully reopens

SANTA FE, N.M. (KTSM)–New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announced the state of New Mexico could remove remaining pandemic occupancy restrictions on Thursday, including commercial and day-to-day activities and the color-coded county-by-county system.

This comes as the state reached the governor’s goal of 60 percent of eligible residents being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sixty-two percent of eligible New Mexicans have completed their vaccination series as of Tuesday, according to Department of Health data. The agency reports almost 71 percent of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose. The state’s vaccination distribution and education efforts will continue.

Effective July 1, all pandemic-related occupancy restrictions on all forms of commercial activity have been lifted.

All businesses across the state may once again operate at 100 percent of maximum capacity. In addition, all limitations on mass gatherings are gone; businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100 percent of maximum capacity, whether indoor or outdoor.

Businesses and local governments may still adopt and require additional precautions for residents, employees and/or patrons, at their discretion and are still advised to enact whatever social distancing and requiring face masks to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

There have been no state travel restrictions or requirements since mid-February.

Facemasks, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, have not been required in New Mexico for individuals who have completed their vaccination series since May 14.

The state will continue to follow CDC guidance with respect to face-coverings: Masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals; regardless of state guidance, businesses, workplaces and tribes may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors on the premises, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.

Most health care facilities will continue to require masking, screening for COVID-19 symptoms, limited numbers of visitors, limited visitation times and continued COVID-19 testing for hospitalized patients and those undergoing certain procedures. State health officials said health care facilities are safe, and stressed that individual health care should not be delayed for any reason.



“New Mexicans should be proud to celebrate this exciting milestone,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’ve worked hard to get here, prioritizing public health and saving thousands of lives, and now we are moving forward together, as one state, with a commitment to build a brighter post-pandemic future.”

The state will continue to promote and administer COVID-19 vaccinations all across the state.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.