New Mexico launches program to lower number of pedestrian fatalities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico has been ranked one of the top four states in the country with the highest number of pedestrian fatalities since 2012, prompting the New Mexico Department of Transportation to start a program with a goal to decrease those numbers.

The Pedestrian Safety Action Program is NMDOT’s new and only traffic safety program focusing solely on pedestrians.

According to NMDOT’s draft of the new program, New Mexico was ranked first in the number of pedestrian fatalities in 2018, with new data still pending.

“This number is still too high,” said Manon Arnett, public information officer for NMDOT, explaining that the ultimate goal of the new program is to create safer streets and roads for pedestrians by including all those involved in traffic.

The drafted program listed pedestrian error, alcohol and drug use and driver inattention as some of the main contributors to pedestrian fatalities that are a part of a more complex issue.

NMDOT is looking to implement changes in legislation, but also re-engineering some roads and highways. The program will include setting up a Pedestrian Safety Task Force to lead the implementation, but also track and report the progress of the program.

Some of the analyzed data in the PSAP names places around the state with the most pedestrian accidents.

Las Cruces is third on the list after Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with the highest concentration of pedestrian involved crashes between 2012 and 2018.

NMDOT is asking the public to review and leave a comment about the program on their website.

