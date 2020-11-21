New Mexico launches ‘pandemic’ EBT online self-service portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From online schooling to working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live.

As such, the State of New Mexico has launched a “Pandemic” EBT online self-service portal. The self-service portal allows families to check a child’s eligibility for benefits and allows for updating personal information, such as addresses.

According to the State of New Mexico’s website:

The P-EBT program provides nutrition assistance to New Mexico families to offset meals missed because schools were in a remote learning mode in August and September. New Mexico households with children who receive free or reduced-price meals will receive benefits of $5.86 per child per day for the dates their individual school was 100 percent virtual up until the day their school instituted a hybrid model or Sept. 30; whichever was earlier.

Registration to the site is not required to access the portal. To check a student’s eligibility for the P-EBT benefits you will need:

The student’s school ID (assigned to the student by the school; if unsure of the student’s ID number contact the school).

The name of the school the child attended during the 2019-2020 school year.

The name of the child’s guardian on file with the school district.

The new portal can be accessed through the Human Services Department’s online tool Yes NM (https://www.yes.state.nm.us/yesnm/home/index).

Once this information is validated and your student’s eligibility is determined, parents/guardians may view and, if necessary, change the address on file with their student’s school.

Students who attend Bureau of Indian Education Schools, charter schools or private schools and do not have a student ID number should call the P-EBT Hotline at 1-833-415-0569.

