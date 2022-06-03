RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – As things get back to normal after the pandemic, it’s time to dust off your fishing gear and boat for this weekend’s National Boating and Fishing week.

Rodney Griego is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Village of Ruidoso and he says they are ready for the summer events that are about to happen.

Now that summer is coming, people are ready to go out and do what they used to do before and that is enjoy the outdoors.

Officials say nearby Alto and Grindstone lakes in New Mexico are ready for the celebration and have plenty of fish in the water for visitors

Grindstone lake is half a mile up from midtown of Ruidoso and brings a lot of activities throughout the week from fishing to swimming.

On Saturday June 4th, the lake will be introducing the sport of fishing to the youth.

“Typically in New Mexico, anyone 12 years older is required to have a fishing license to fish on public waters in New Mexico. However on Saturday June 4th, again it is open to everyone. No license required on that day,” Griego said.

However, there is a second opportunity in the fall for people to fish without a license.

On Saturday, organizations and vendors will be there and have giveaways such as fishing rods and bicycles for the kids.

According to Rodney, the village of Ruidoso has a supplemental stocking program which stocks trophy size rainbow trout as well as golden trout on occasion.

“But typically we have vendors that provide different types of bait to catch all the species that we talked about. Whether it be catfish or trout or small mount bass or perch,” Griego said.

If you want more of a peaceful day to catch catfish during the summer, Rodney recommends alto lake since they let you be on kayaks or canoes.

Although either lake provides its own exciting experience, keep in mind trails are closed due to the Ruidoso fire.

