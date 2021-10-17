NM Higher Ed Department, TTUHSC Hunt School of Dental Medicine team up to offer opportunities for New Mexico dental students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have teamed up to assist New Mexico residents interested in earning a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.

Representatives from TTUHSC, NMHED, and the New Mexico Dental Association will give a special announcement on October 19 discussing how the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine will create opportunities for New Mexico residents who want to be part of the next generation of dentists in the Paso del Norte region. Representatives scheduled to attend include:

TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A.

Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean Richard L. Black, D.D.S., M.S.

NMHED Director of Institutional Finance and Financial Aid Harrison Rommel, Ph.D.

President of the New Mexico Dental Association Kimberly Martin, D.M.D.

Executive Director of the New Mexico Dental Association Tom Schripsema, D.D.S.

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s inaugural class of 40 students began their first semester this summer. The dental school offers a unique education for students through culturally competent, hands-on training and an introduction to early clinical experiences among a diverse population, TTUHSC officials said.

As part of curriculum requirements, dental students will learn medical Spanish, allowing them to bridge language and cultural barriers to deliver the highest quality of oral health care.

A first for any dental school in the nation, Hunt School of Dental Medicine students begin clinical training and patient interaction during their first semester. It’s also the first and only dental school in the nation that requires Spanish-language courses. Sixty percent of the school’s students consider themselves bilingual or multilingual, helping to reduce language barriers during patient care. Hunt School of Dental Medicine

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine is the first dental school on the U.S.-Mexico border and the only one in El Paso and West Texas. It is one of few Hispanic-Serving dental schools in the nation, with 32.5% of its inaugural class identifying as Hispanic.

In the past 10 years, only 22 out of 2,390 Texas dental school graduates have chosen to practice in West Texas. Because most graduating dentists establish their practices in proximity to their dental schools, the Hunt School of Dental Medicine will help alleviate the severe shortage of dentists in the Paso del Norte region.

