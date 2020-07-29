New Mexico health officials announce six new COVID-19 related deaths in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Health Department announced 38 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County on Wednesday.

In total, health officials said there are 352 new cases in the entire state of New Mexico. The health department also announced six new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

87 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

16 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

9 new cases in Valencia County

76 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 632.

Health officials also announced that 158 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and that 7,817 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.