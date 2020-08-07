New Mexico health officials announce 36 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — On Thursday, New Mexico state health officials announced 36 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, and 212 new cases statewide. That brings the total number of New Mexico cases to 21,773.

According to New Mexico health officials, the most recent cases are:

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The health department reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 669.

As of today, there are 138 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico, and 8,950 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered.