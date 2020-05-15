New Mexico health officials announce 11 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health has reported 164 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; including 11 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Also on Friday, health officials reported 11 new deaths in the state bringing the total number of deaths to 253.

According to health officials, the most recent cases are:

36 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

57 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health said the recent deaths are as follows:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Dungarvin New Mexico facility in Gallup.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington and had underlying conditions.

Previously reported numbers included 3 cases that were duplicates and 2 cases that were not laboratory-confirmed: 4 from Bernalillo County and 1 from Cibola County – these errors have been corrected. 1 case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been corrected to be reported at the Otero County Processing Center.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 5,662 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,180

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 100

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 36

Doña Ana County: 270

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,787

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 30

Roosevelt County: 14

Sandoval County: 483

San Juan County: 1,274

San Miguel County: 9

Santa Fe County: 114

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 63

The Department of Health currently reports at the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 31

Otero County Processing Center: 40

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

As of Friday, there are 223 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials said this number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Friday, there are 1,671 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.