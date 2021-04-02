New Mexico group offers $10K reward in case of dead horses

Local

by: The Associated Press

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (AP) — An animal advocacy group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of five horses found in southern New Mexico.

Animal Protection New Mexico announced Friday that the horses appeared to be shot and their bodies left in March in and around the mountainous community of Cloudcroft.

The New Mexico Livestock Board responded after getting reports about the dead animals and continues to investigate.

Officer Skylar Davis is asking the public to contact the agency right away if they find any more dead horses in the area.

