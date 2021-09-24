New Mexico governor strategizes with Las Cruces businesses, elected officials; scheduled to visit Fort Bliss

FILE – In this June 11, 2021, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. The governor says all remaining pandemic-related public health restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activity in the state will be lifted July 1. Grisham made the declaration Friday, June 18 as state health officials continued to crunch the vaccination numbers. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Doña Ana County and the surrounding area, meeting with local business leaders along with elected officials to acknowledge the successes while discussing issues of concern for southern New Mexico. This, in efforts of the state administration working to better meet the needs of their communities.

“I wish I could stay another day and help root on the Aggies in their homecoming game tomorrow,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But I am confident they will make us proud, and I am incredibly glad to have had the chance to meet and talk in person with so many folks in Southern New Mexico after so many months of phone calls and Zoom meetings. We have invested heavily in the economic development of this region, and it’s a great thrill to talk with the local leaders who are helping us diversify and revitalize this essential part of our great state.”

The governor also convened a meeting with area business leaders in the Santa Teresa border zone, which has been a focus of the administration’s efforts to build New Mexico’s manufacturing base by reshoring jobs from abroad and assisting U.S. companies in relocating or expanding to a region that provides a strategic binational location.



Area elected officials in Las Cruces also met with the governor to provide their input on the state’s policy direction ahead of the 30-day legislative session early next year and how state agencies can continue to effectively serve constituents in Southern New Mexico.



Lujan-Grisham is scheduled to visit Fort Bliss on Friday afternoon where the federal government is temporarily housing evacuees from Afghanistan. The governor will then return to Santa Fe late Friday.



