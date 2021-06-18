New Mexico Governor: Opening day will be July 1

FILE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will use federal funds to replenish the state’s depleted unemployment insurance trust at a news conference on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment claims is embarking on reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service, while cracking down on perpetrators of fraudulent claims with help from federal authorities. Agency staffing is being increased by 110 positions. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says all remaining pandemic-related public health restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activity in the state will be lifted July 1.

She made the declaration Friday as state health officials continued to crunch the vaccination numbers.

The Democratic governor had wanted at least 60 percent of residents 16 and older to be vaccinated two weeks ahead of the reopening. Her office said vaccinations stood at 59.4 percent on Thursday but that the state was waiting for more federal data to come in.

They expected those numbers to bring the state within its goal.