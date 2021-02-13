New Mexico governor meets with president, bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss virus relief package

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to Washington, D.C.., on Friday for a meeting with President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

Grisham told the president that New Mexico needs economic support and relief to help those struggling during the pandemic.

She also pushed to get more vaccines to New Mexico and stressed the importance of equally and effectively distributing the shots.

President Biden offered a few words to the group.

“What I really want to know about is what should that recovery plan (look like),” he said. “Should we have more or less of anything in it, what do they think they need most — how to proceed.”

Grisham’s visit marked her first trip outside of New Mexico since the pandemic began.