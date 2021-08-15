New Mexico Governor declares state of emergency for Doña Ana County, nearly $1 million in state funds for recovery

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Capitol during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday, June 23, 2020, on Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool,File)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Doña Ana County freeing up nearly $1 million for recovery efforts.

Lujan signed the declaration on Sunday after an order mandating residents in La Union to evacuate their homes in preparation for heavy rains and flooding the day before.

Doña Ana County Commissioners Court had approved a resolution calling on Grisham to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

Lujan’s declaration will provide local agencies with hundreds of thousands of dollars to help rehabilitate communities greatly impacted by heavy rains and flooding this week.

“I’m very grateful for the quick responses from both local authorities in the affected areas and state departments in my administration, who have been and will continue coordinating with resources on the ground,” Lujan tweeted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

2-year-old dies from floodwater injuries

North, south bound lanes of McRae under I-10 closed

Antonio Basco, husband of Aug. 3 victim, dies nearly two years after laying wife to rest

La Union residents under mandatory evacuation order

Two semi-trucks jackknife on highways

ktsm web update 10pm 8-13-2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link