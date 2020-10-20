New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removes her face mask at the start of an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico and the State’s effort to limit the impact of the disease on residents, during a news conference at the State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday May 27, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a fully remote news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in New Mexico.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the news conference on this page at that time.

