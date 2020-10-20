New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a fully remote news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in New Mexico.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the news conference on this page at that time.
