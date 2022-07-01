EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Neighboring New Mexico FBI officials are seeing a significant increase in hoax threats to New Mexico schools this year and is giving a reminder to parents and students that consequences will be had by the public and the perpetrators.

According to the FBI, during the first six months of 2021, two school threats were reported to the Albuquerque FBI Division. So far this year, approximately 19 have been reported, most of them hoaxes.

The FBI and our law enforcement partners have made at least three arrests in connection with these threats.

It’s not unusual to see an uptick in hoax threats after a mass shooting in another part of the country. The FBI takes every threat seriously and those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.” Raul Bujanda, Special Agent

Issuing a threat — even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail — is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications).

Even hoax threats disrupt school and waste law enforcement resources.

At the same time, anyone who sees anything suspicious, or knows of a person planning to commit violence, should immediately contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI in New Mexico, through its Guardian Squad, works closely with other federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to receive, analyze, and quickly respond to tips about threats to public safety.

