New Mexico does not require self-reporting of at-home COVID-19 tests

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) With free at-home testing kits now available to order online from the federal government, the New Mexico Department of Health is not encouraging the public to report their at-home test results back to the state.

A spokesperson said this decision was made because of the potential for inaccurate results and possible mishandling of tests.

At this time, the DOH does not encourage the public to report their at-home test results back to the state, due to the potential for inaccurate results with rapid at-home antigen tests, possible mishandling of tests which could impact results, and more. Katy Diffendorfer, Health Equity Communications Manager

However, the state does encourage the public to follow updated guidance on what to do when they test positive, if they have symptoms but test negative, or perhaps can’t get a test but feel sick. Those and more guidance can be found HERE.

The department also encourages people to self-report on the app, NMNotify, which can help notify others if they’ve been exposed.