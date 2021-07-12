New Mexico Department of Transportation closes US 70 highway due to flooding

Courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says a portion of U.S. 70 is closed after a severe thunderstorm caused flooding and muddied roads on Sunday night.

Mud and debris cover roadways along US 70 at the San Augustine Pass from Nasa Road to the entrance at White Sands Missile Range. Crews are using heavy equipment to clear out tons of debris and mud.

Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

The roadways are not expected to open until Monday evening and once reopened will only be available to one lane of traffic with reduced speeds.

