New Mexico COVID-19 update: 725 new cases, totaling 248,075

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 725 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, 69 new cases were reported in Dona Ana County and 37 new cases in Otero County.

The Department of Health on Thursday reported sixteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

One of those deaths included a woman in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,735.

Doña Ana County now has had 28,302 confirmed cases and Otero County has had 5,376.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

· Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

· Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 502

· Otero County Processing Center: 502

· Torrance County Detention Facility: 349

· Otero County Prison Facility: 473

As of today, there are 360 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.