New Mexico correctional facility on lockdown after inmates attack officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening after a group of inmates assaulted two correctional officers, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.

The officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, however, the extent of their injuries and their conditions are not known at this time.

The New Mexico State Police is conducting an investigation which is currently ongoing. KTSM 9 News will update the story as more information becomes available.