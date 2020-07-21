New Mexico Attorney General joins lawsuit to challenge Clean Water Act ruling

This March 20, 2013 image shows Elephant Butte Lake State Park, the largest and most popular of New Mexico’s state parks. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Attorney General Balderas is joining a multi-state lawsuit that challenges a rule from the Presidential administration that curtails states’ Clean Water Act oversights.

A coalition of 21 attorneys general is in opposition to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule that they say unlawfully curtails states’ authority under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.

For 30 years, the EPA has acknowledged Section 401, which gives states the authority to review, impose conditions upon, or deny certification for federally-permitted projects.

In 2019, however, President Trump issued an executive order giving the EPA final rule, which states claim radically-alters water quality regulations that could impact people living in those states.

The lawsuit argues that the final rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, as well as the Clean Water Act and must therefor be vacated.

“The health and safety of New Mexican families, particularly our most vulnerable populations, is being put at risk by this administration’s pollution of our environment,” said Attorney General Balderas in a statement.

“We will continue to fight to protect our environment and the health and safety of our families,” he continued.

The Clean Water Act is reflective of Congressional policy to “recognize, preserve, and protect the primary responsibilities and rights of states to prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution” of waters within states’ borders.

Under Section 401 of The Clean Water Act, a project that requires federal-approval that could result in discharges into the waters within the U.S., must obtain state certification to confirm the project meets established water quality standards established by the state, as well as other appropriate laws required by the state. Projects that require Section 401 certification can range from housing and commercial land development, to hydropower, and pipeline construction. The certification process is designed to ensure adequate assessments of the potential impact of these projects are conducted along with any associated imposition to remedy the impacts.

On July 13, the EPA issued a final ruling that re-writes existing water quality certification regulations that limit states’ authority under the Clean Water Act. Legislators say the rule will inhibit states’ ability to thoroughly review project proposal for water quality impacts; the rule will also make it more difficult for states to protect their own waters and wetlands.

Other states involved in the lawsuit include the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Main, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.