New Mexico Attorney General files suit against Sterigenics over ethylene oxide emissions

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced his office is suing a company that sterilizes medical equipment, alleging the business has caused substantial unreported and uncontrolled releases of air pollutants.

The suit alleges Sterigenics and related companies knowingly emit ethylene oxide in excess of permissible limits from its plant in Santa Teresa.

The Attorney General’s office alleges the company’s sterilization plants have emitted and may still be emitting high amounts of the air pollutant damaging the environment and potentially putting New Mexicans at risk.

“Industrial companies must follow the law and maintain the highest safety standards for all communities; and it is not fair to exploit poor communities of color when they deserve protection with their health and safety,” Balderas said.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the company’s corporate entity for comment.

The suit was filed in Doña Ana County’s Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces on Dec. 22.

