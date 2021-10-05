New Mexico announces 540 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases were identified and seven individuals died due to complications from infections.

The health department says 20 cases were identified in Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces. The most were found in Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque.

Data from the health agency says 256,115 cases have been recorded in New Mexico since infections began last year. And, as of Tuesday, there are 352 individuals hospitalized with infections.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.