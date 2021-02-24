New Mexico announces 448 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced 448 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Most new positive cases were identified in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Eddy counties, according to a news release from the health agency. Doña Ana County, which was deemed to be in a red-level by the state on Wednesday, saw 70 new cases.

New Mexico’s health department says they’ve now seen 183,781 positive COVID-19 cases and 137,250 people have recorded. As of Wednesday, there are 251 people hospitalized with complications from the virus.

The state says 3,658 New Mexico residents have succumbed to complications from the virus.