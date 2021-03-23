New Mexico SNAP recipients will receive 15% increase in monthly benefits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexicans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a 15-percent increase to their monthly food benefits through September 2021.

The New Mexico Human Services Department announced the change on Tuesday, in addition to all eligible households will receive the maximum monthly benefit amount retroactively by March 23 for the months of January, February and March.

“The pandemic has caused immeasurable economic hardships for so many New Mexico families,” said Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano. “This additional assistance will help put food on the table and bring some measure of relief to many New Mexico families as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

The amount of SNAP benefits a household receives each month depends on the number of people in the household and the amount of their net income. The new maximum benefit levels are below:

Household size SNAP allotment with 15-percent increase

Valid Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2021 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person +$176

To learn more about SNAP beneifts in New Mexico, visit www.yes.state.nm.us.