New Mexicans 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine starting Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, all New Mexicans 16 and over will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday.

“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.

While all New Mexicans 16 and over will be eligible, the state will prioritize vaccines for those eligible in Phase 1A, those 75 and older and those 60 and older with a chronic condition.

The Health Department has chosen to open Phase 2, however, because providers in some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

The Health Department said the CDC has indicated that New Mexico should receive an increase in its vaccine supply, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New Mexicans who have vaccine questions can visit vaccineNM.org/facts.