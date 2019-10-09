New initiative helps struggling pet owners provide food for pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is lending a hand to pet owners who are struggling to provide food for their four-legged friend.

The Pet Commissary is a recently new initiative that provides resources and educates the community in an effort to keep pets in their homes rather than having their owners turn them over to a shelter because of financial difficulties.

Courtesy: El Paso Animal Services

In order to qualify for the new program, applicants:

Must submit proof of government assistance. (ex. Medicare, Medicaid, Snap, Social Security, WIC, CHIP, etc.)

Provide a copy of their ID with a matching address.

Fill out the Pet Commissary application, which can be found here or at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

All applications must be submitted in person, at the Pet Retention Office, or by e-mail at pethelpline@elpasotexas.gov, subject heading: “Pet Commissary.”

It’s important to note that supplies are limited, so only one applicant per household can apply.

The Pet Commissary is made possible through a $5,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund, a national animal welfare foundation.

If you’d like to help out, you can also donate to El Paso Animal Services. The shelter accepts in-kind donations of food and pet supplies. Donations support various initiatives to include the foster program, enrichment program, pet commissary and also provide extra comfort to shelter pets currently in care.

Animal Services Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information, click this link.