New IMMS clinic in Ciudad Juarez to be used to treat COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMMS) will be opening a new hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the Juarez General hospital will treat COVID-19 patients exclusively.

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, a general surgeon in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, confirmed the 120 hospital beds of the Juarez General Hospital will be used exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

IMMS Hospitals have announced the opening of a new clinic in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that will include pre-fabricated materials to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital could open in the next week and will be located on the south side of the city, behind the IMMS clinic number 70.