Breaking News
City of El Paso reports 7 new deaths related to COVID-19; plus 71 new cases

New IMMS clinic in Ciudad Juarez to be used to treat COVID-19 patients

Local

by: Paulina Astrid Spencer

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Flickr.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMMS) will be opening a new hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the Juarez General hospital will treat COVID-19 patients exclusively.

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, a general surgeon in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, confirmed the 120 hospital beds of the Juarez General Hospital will be used exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

IMMS Hospitals have announced the opening of a new clinic in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that will include pre-fabricated materials to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital could open in the next week and will be located on the south side of the city, behind the IMMS clinic number 70.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo addresses online photos that appear to show him not wearing a mask in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Mayor Dee Margo addresses online photos that appear to show him not wearing a mask in public"

El Paso Public Health Department reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Public Health Department reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday"

El Paso Walmart testing sites for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart testing sites for COVID-19"

El Paso hair and nail salons prepare to reopen Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hair and nail salons prepare to reopen Friday"

Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery"

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link