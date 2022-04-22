EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History is inviting the community to view a new exhibition, Black Survival Guide, or How to Survive a Police Riot, opening Thursday, April 21.

The exhibit features works from the Delaware Art Museum, which commissioned artist, Hank Willis Thomas, to respond to the powerful and community-changing public response that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. Thomas incorporated a unique physical and visual viewing experience by combining images and text on 13 retroreflective screens, activating the pages of the survival guide when a flash of light catches the News Journal photographs underneath.

The El Paso Museum of History is pleased to showcase Black Survival Guide, or How to Survive a Police Riot by globally recognized artist, Hank Willis Thomas. His work is thought-provoking and innovative. We look forward to the community’s interaction with the exhibition and hope for constructive and educational dialogues to emerge. Erica Marin, El Paso Museum of History Director

Programs to accompany the exhibit include talks about solidarity between El Paso’s Black and Mexican communities, workshops, a family day, a community charrette, and a fashion show featuring Imperial Legacy and Ni en More. Downtown visitors can take part in the exhibition across the city by scanning QR codes placed throughout downtown and Central El Paso to highlight our city’s Black history.

Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot by Hank Willis Thomas is organized by Delaware Art Museum, Wilmington, Delaware with support provided by Art Bridges.

About Art Bridges

Art Bridges is the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. The mission of Art Bridges is to expand access to the American art in all regions across the United States. Since 2017, Art Bridges has been creating and supporting programs that bring outstanding works of American art out of storage and into communities. Art Bridges partners with a growing network of nearly 170 museums of all sizes and locations to provide financial and strategic support for exhibition development, loans from the Art Bridges collection, and programs designed to educate, inspire and deepen engagement with local audiences. The Art Bridges Collection represents an expanding vision of American art from the 19th century to present day and encompasses multiple media and voices.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.