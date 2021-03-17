New El Paso Verizon store launches with donation to Ronald McDonald House

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new Verizon retail store in Northeast El Paso has opened with a donation to the local Ronald McDonald House.

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Authorized Verizon Retailer, announced the recent opening of its new TCC store at 10771 Gateway Blvd. South, near the North Hills Crossing Shopping Center.

In celebration of the new location, TCC is donating $1,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of El Paso, as selected by the El Paso TCC team.

“At the core of our business is a desire and passion to give back to our communities, so we’re celebrating our new and remodeled TCC stores this year by donating to local nonprofits of each store’s choice,” said Round Room CEO Scott Moorehead in a news release.