New El Paso fire and police academy to be built in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The El Paso City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve a deal with the Public Service Board to transfer 306 acres of land in Northeast El Paso for the construction of the city’s new fire and police academy.

It will be a joint facility for both departments, including a fire department headquarters and a fire vehicle maintenance and logistics center.

The land is located on Martin Luther King Jr. and Officer Andrew Barcena Dr. in Northeast El Paso. The total budget for the project is $79.1 million and the funding source comes from the 2019 Public Safety Bond that was approved by voters.

The City will pay $1.3 million to the Public Service Board for the land.

The project location would be accessible from major transportation thoroughfares and available utility and storm water infrastructure to reduce construction costs.

The City and El Paso Water agree to collaborate for the preservation of an additional 1,200 acres of land generally located to the north and west of the facilities parcel.

The design and construction is expected from July 2022 to January 2024.

The academy amenities include: