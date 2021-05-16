Downtown Tiki Bar brings new life to Toltec Building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso couple is behind the latest entertainment destination in Downtown El Paso.

Noelle Coley and Martin Armendariz opened the Toltec Tiki Bar inside the Toltec building earlier this year and it has quickly become a staple in the property’s revival. A company led by Greg Malooly purchased the building during a bankruptcy case involving Billy Abraham two years ago.

The bar adds to an existing Peking restaurant that is open for lunch during the week and a passport business.

Coley, 37, says the bar is for everyone and offers a range in Polynesian-style beverages including a full-service menu. Many of the drinks available at the bar are made from fresh juices and independently made syrups.

Some drinks are so strong, the bar only allows patrons to order two during their visit, Coley says.

“We serve both food and drinks. Copious amounts of rum. We are a new addition to the Downtown scene located on the East Side of Downtown in the Toltec building,” she said. “We’re a very unique place. We offer an escape for everybody. It’s very island style jungle vibe.”

Drinks prepared inside the Toltec Tiki Bar / Photo by Aaron Montes

Inside, the bar offers an island-vibe with large palm tree leaves decorating the walls. There are also many polynesian-influenced woodworks, carvings and statues situated throughout the space.

The bar owners recommend patrons to inquire about their scorpion bowl and zombie drinks.

Armendariz, 35, says guests can enjoy island-style ribs, macaroni salads and poke bowls among some menu items. Beverages offered by the Toltec Tiki Bar generally include rum and other drinks come with gin and vodka, Coley says.

The pair recommends patrons make reservations a week in-advance as space inside the bar quickly fills up. Guests are also encouraged to dress-up for the occasion in floral shirts and in island-apparel.

Though reservations have always been requested in Downtown businesses, they have become somewhat a requirement as locations are still observing pandemic-related precautions.

Coley and Armendariz say implementing a reservation system allows staff to properly prepare for guests and ensure patrons receive quality service.

