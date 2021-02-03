New dogs arriving at the El Paso International Airport to detect explosives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday afternoon two new canine teams arrived at the El Paso International Airport.

EPPD Airport Canine Officers work primarily at the airport but can assist in explosive detection tasks citywide and help ensure the safety of major city events throughout the year.

While people wait in lines the dogs will work around them at the security checkpoint. The line at the checkpoint has been changed so that passengers can walk past the dogs while they work to detect explosives.

This is a collaboration between the El Paso International Airport, the El Paso Police Department and the Transportation and Security Administration.

Passengers departing El Paso International Airport can at any time expect to see the teams working around travelers and will notice the reconfiguration of checkpoint lines to allow for the passengers to walk past the dogs.

The dogs sniff the air currents surrounding travelers and their belongings as they pass through the airport terminal to detect anyone who may be carrying explosives. The canine handlers are trained to read their dog’s change of behavior when it indicates an explosive scent has been detected. If a dog alerts its handler to the presence of explosive odor, officers will follow an established procedure to resolve the alarm.

The use of these highly-trained canines is an effective tool in detecting and deterring the introduction of explosive devices into the nation’s transportation systems while also enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Airport and TSA’s screening operations.

For more information please visit TSA.gov or flyelpaso.com.