New details emerge on man hit by cars along El Paso freeway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department released new information on the death of a man who was run over on a local freeway early Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. along Loop 375 East at Midway in the Lower Valley.

Police said the man — who has yet to be identified pending notification of kin — was hit by a Chevrolet Cobalt and then again by a Ford Mustang as he attempted to run across the border highway from south to north.

KTSM video showed damage to the windshield of one of the vehicles.

There are currently no charges pending against the two drivers, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, according to investigators.