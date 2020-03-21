New COVID-19 screenings announced for people living in Las Cruces; happening this weekend

1  of  3
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced three new screenings where health officials will test people for COVID-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the three COVID-19 screenings will be available over the next three days at the following locations:

Saturday, March 21st

Las Cruces Public Health Office parking lot

1170 N. Solano (corner of Solano and Spruce)

10 am – 2 pm (or until supplies last)

Sunday, March 22nd

Memorial Medical Center

2450 S. Telshor Blvd

9 am-1 pm (or until supplies last)

(Enter to enter the parking lot from Terrace Drive for the start of the line.)

Monday, March 23rd

Burrell College of Medicine parking lot

3501 Arrowhead Dr.

9 am – 1 pm (or until supplies last)

Health officials said priority testing will be provided for the following:

  • People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 infection: fever, cough, or shortness of breath;
  • People who have traveled from Europe (including Italy), China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Seattle, New York City, San Francisco, and Portland.

Those without symptoms of the COVID-19 infection do not need testing, health officials said.

“We are currently in allergy season, and having allergy symptoms such as sneezing, and itchy eyes, nose or throat is not an indication for testing,” the New Mexico Health Department said.
People who are planning on attending should limit two people per vehicle to avoid unnecessary risks for viral spread.

No insurance is required for screening.

New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453.

For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.

