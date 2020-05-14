New COVID-19 cases being reported at Rogelio Sanchez State Jail

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed that two inmates at the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 34 inmates have reportedly contracted the virus while two cases are still pending.

According to officials, 36 others have been placed in medical isolation and 153 inmates are under medical restriction.

Employees at the Rogelio Sanchez Jail have also tested positive for the virus. Officials are reporting that 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also reported that 10 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the El Paso Processing Center.