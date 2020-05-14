New COVID-19 cases being reported at Rogelio Sanchez State Jail

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed that two inmates at the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 34 inmates have reportedly contracted the virus while two cases are still pending.

According to officials, 36 others have been placed in medical isolation and 153 inmates are under medical restriction.

Employees at the Rogelio Sanchez Jail have also tested positive for the virus. Officials are reporting that 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also reported that 10 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the El Paso Processing Center.

