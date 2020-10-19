New app available in the Borderland provides zero-contact landscaping services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — GreenPal is now available in El Paso and Las Cruces, providing new jobs for independent contractors and safe lawn services for those who need it.

Gene Caballero, a founder of GreenPal, told KTSM 9 News that this app is the “Uber of lawn service,” allowing independent contractors to sign up for free and offer their services through the app.

He said that when they developed the app in 2012, they didn’t expect it would be so useful during the pandemic we’re in now.

He said the app helps the contractors get an aerial view of the property so they can estimate the cost of their service. This makes it easier for contractors and homeowners because there is no contact needed prior or during the service.

Caballero said they have seen an increase in applications from independent contractors in the past months.

“We’re fortunate to be able to provide such services for those immunocompromised,” explained Caballero, saying many of their customers requesting services are the older population.

He explained that the service is requested through the app by writing in your email and the type of service you need.

The contractors then bid for the work, setting the price themselves, and you pick the best offer.

Once you are connected with your contractor, they are able to do the work on the set day and upload a picture on the app once finished.

Caballero says all contractors that apply have to have a valid driver’s license, send pictures of commercial landscaping equipment they will be using and provide pictures of some of their previous work.

You can find more information on websites for GreenPal

El Paso and Las Cruces.

Latest Headlines