New amenities being added to local high school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School is getting a makeover.

The El Paso Independent School District released new photos showing construction crews working on adding new amenities to the high school.

Once everything is completed, El Paso High School will have a new fine-arts complex, renovated spaces at the historic building, new tennis courts, and initial work to renovate the historic facade, officials said.

The construction is part of the EPISD Bond 2016 project which was approved by voters on Nov. 8, 2016.

EPISD said the Bond’s goal is to create a 21st Century Learning Environment throughout the district.

It would help facilitate the modern, future-ready teaching and learning techniques that are the focus of instruction in our schools.