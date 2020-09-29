New 1st Armored Division commander to formally take over Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division will formally get a new commander.

A formal Change of Command Ceremony between Brig. Gen. Matthew L. Eichburg and Brig. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Division Parade Field at Fort Bliss.

Brig. Gen. Bernabe was appointed to take command of the Division on Sept. 22, by an announcement from the Chief of Staff of the Army. He arrives from his position as Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe.

The host of the ceremony will be the III Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Robert P. White also a former Commander of 1st Armored Division. The Commander of Troops of the ceremony will be the Division Command Sergeant Major Michael C. Williams.

Brig. Gen. Eichburg has led the Division since July and will resume his position as the Deputy Commanding General – Operations.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, former commander at Fort Hood, Texas, was slated to come to Fort Bliss and take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division, but that changed amid an investigation into a string of soldier deaths at Fort Hood.