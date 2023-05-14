EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One Borderland mother was honored this Mother’s Day for the work she does taking care of her disabled son.

The organization Call Me Able originated in February of 2023 to help children with disabilities, and those that care for them, by providing resources that will allow them to thrive in challenging environments.

“We really want to create a bridge between the disability with children and the able body community with children,” said Co-President Joseph Gaskins.

This Mother’s Day they created a campaign to honor moms who care tirelessly for their children. They asked the community nominate a mother who is a caregiver of a child with cognitive or physical disabilities and share her story.

“They sacrifice a lot and we wanted to focus on mothers that are caregivers to a child with disabilities because they are superheroes,” said Call Me Able Co-President Bea Santana Gaskins.

Mary Medrano was chosen at the inaugural winner as she cares for her son Hector. Hector was diagnosed with cerebral palsy with seizures at 6 months old which left him 100% disabled.

Despite Hector’s severe disability, she was going to give him the best care possible. Medrano returned to school years after having Hector and earned her certification to become a special education teacher.

She now feels like this recognition has come full circle.

“Everything was coming back as far as taking care of him. Everything was coming back and I just felt like what’s happening, what’s happening,” Medrano said.

Medrano was nominated by her son Joshua Medrano who grew up watching his mom care for his older brother. Knowing the sacrifices made for all her children, he knew she was the perfect nominee.

“Seeing that this possibility of him getting recognized is really exciting and of course my mom too because she did a lot for us,” Joshua Medrano said.

Mary Medrano was told by doctors that Hector was not going to live past 3 years old. She did not believe them and pushed her son to live a fulfilling life.

Her son is now 40 years old and has participated in the Special Olympics. Medrano wants to share her story to all families that can relate.

“They understand what’s going on. Then a lot of people say, ‘Oh they don’t know.’ They don’t understand what’s happening. They do they have feelings just like everybody else and you have to be understanding. Never give up. Every day is a new day,” Medrano said.

