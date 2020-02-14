Neighbors and friends react to early Thursday morning stabbing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is accused of murdering his parents.

The El Paso Police Department said 35-year-old Benjamin Duncan confessed to the murder and has now been charged with capital murder.

Benjamin Duncan reportedly told police he murdered his parents early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the parents were both from Montrose, Colorado.

Close friends of the parents reached out to KTSM wanting to know what happened after hearing about it from the police. They told KTSM that the married couple came down to visit their son.

A next-door neighbor of Benjamin Duncan said they noticed the victims were in town for nearly two weeks visiting their son.

“I just said hello one morning when I was out there. I know the mom introduced herself to me, so that’s how I knew she was the mom to the person who lives there,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The El Paso Police Department said Duncan stabbed his parents, Julie and Richard Duncan to death. Both of them were in their late 60’s.

Neighbors said they never noticed anything out of the ordinary from the suspect before.

Police said they responded to the residence around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday morning after Duncan called and said he killed his parents. When officers arrived Duncan reportedly surrendered immediately.

Close friends of the victims living in Montrose, Colorado told KTSM they were in shock. They said Richard Duncan was a golfing buddy while Jule was the nicest person ever.

Duncan’s bond is set at a million dollars. The investigation is ongoing.