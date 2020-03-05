Neighbor dispute leads to SWAT call in East El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Police SWAT team was dispatched to an Eastside apartment complex Wednesday night following an altercation between neighbors, investigators said.

Police said a man slashed a neighbor in the face with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment located at 1650 George Dieter Drive, near Vista del Sol Drive.

EPPD notified the media of the incident around 7:45 p.m. No one was in custody as of 10:30 p.m.

Police told KTSM officers were awaiting a search warrant to be able to enter the apartment.

The victim, investigators said, suffered minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

A resident at the complex told KTSM neighbors have had issues with the suspect in the past.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.