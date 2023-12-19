EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation Army gave out Christmas gifts and food to nearly 600 families and seniors Tuesday, Dec. 19 as part of its Angel Tree Program.

The program was expanded this year to seniors living in assisting-living facilities and nursing homes.

Each year, families register in October for Christmas assistance, and donors join the program as early as November to provide toys and clothes, the Salvation Army said.

On distribution day, each family receives toys, clothes, a food box, and a turkey for a full Christmas experience, the Salvation Army said.