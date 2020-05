EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric says power was restored to the neighborhood in Far East El Paso/Horizon at 11:50 a.m.

#Update: Power has been fully restored at 11:50AM to all customers impacted in the Far East EP / Horizon City area. — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) May 30, 2020





EARLIER:

El Paso Electric crews are working to restore power to 4,882 customers in the Horizon area.

The outage was reported at 10:28 a.m.

El Paso Electric says their crews are now on site determining what the issue is, but there is no estimated time of restoration.

The outage comes as temperatures Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-90s.