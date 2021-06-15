Power restored to nearly 2,000 without electricity in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Power restored to nearly 2,000 Las Cruces residents are without electricity, according to an El Paso Electric Twitter post
The El Paso Electric data had said 1,950 were without electricity in the Southern part of the city. Outages began being reported just after 5 p.m.
Power Outage #Update @ 6:30PM: #EPElectric crews are currently en route to the site of a power outage in Las Cruces, NM. The outage occurred at a substation, cause still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/2VaSkrQESw— El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) June 16, 2021