EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An analysis of CDC data concluded that almost one in every six El Pasoans who needed to see a doctor recently was unable to do so due to financial concerns.

The research, compiled by helpadvisor.com, shows that 15.9-percent of El Pasoans opted not to seek medical attention that they needed due to high costs.

That was the third-highest percentage of any metropolitan area in the country. Only the Beaumont-Port Arthur region (17-percent) and the Houston area (16.3-percent) were higher on the list than El Paso.

Texas as a whole saw 15.9-percent of its residents skip out on doctor visits recently because of the cost, matching the percentage seen by El Paso.

That mark was the highest in the country for any state, just beating out Georgia, Oklahoma, and Mississippi.

Minorities reported having a harder time affording urgent healthcare in most states with Hispanics and multiracial non-Hispanics having some of the highest overall rates, according to the study.

Younger Americans also reported greater difficulty affording visits to the doctor with those between the ages of 25 and 34 reporting the highest rate compared to all other age groups.

The data used in this study was provided by the CDC on March 15 of this year and was based on a 2021 report.