Any observations made on iNaturalist during this time will count towards the challenge.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is one of more than 400 cities participating in an international effort called The City Challenge, where people go to find and document wildlife in their city and share it with the globe.

The following local organizations will be offering both guided and self-guided opportunities for the community to participate in the challenge:

El Paso Audubon Society

Frontera Land Alliance

Green Hope Project

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

It is a bioblitz-style competition where cities participate in a friendly contest against each other to see who can make the most observations of nature, who can observe and record the most species, and who can engage the most people.

This challenge was started in 2016 by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences as a fun way to take advantage of the city’s friendly rivalry and hold a citizen science event around urban biodiversity.

This year observing and recording wildlife can be done on iNaturalist application from April 29th to May 2nd.

This is a great opportunity for the community to explore the open spaces and natural areas in the city of El Paso and to learn about the different plant and animal species of the area.

