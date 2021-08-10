Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test scheduled for Wednesday

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission are scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.

The test is expected to happen Aug. 11 around 12:20 p.m. and will be broadcasted on all radio and television stations, cable, wireline service providers, and satellite service providers.

It is part of the National Public Warning System, and this year’s test will be used to evaluate the readiness of the system in case of a loss of internet connectivity.

Expect to receive a text message or hear the EAS alert on your televisions and radios, it will last about a minute similar to the regular monthly EAS tests. The test message will be both in audio and a text crawl to be accessible to people with disabilities.