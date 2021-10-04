National Vodka Day and National Taco Day: Where to Find Specials in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year, National Vodka Day and National Taco Day fall on Monday, October 4, and locations in El Paso are celebrating by offering special deals.

For National Vodka Day, WB Liquors and Wine, including locations in El Paso, are offering their top-selling vodkas at discounted value:

$30 – Grey Goose 750ML

$20 – Heart of Texas Vodka 1.75L

$21 – Rain Vodka 1.75L

$20 – Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

$16 – Wheatley Vodka 750ML

To help celebrate and kick off the Halloween season, vodka specialists from WB Liquor and Wine have put together a recipe, a “Halloween Eyeball Martini”, that can work with any of their featured vodkas:

Ingredients:

2 canned lychees + 1/2 ounce lychee juice from the can

2 cherries (Grand Island Orchard)

2 1/2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce St. Germain

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Instructions:

Stuff one cherry in each of the two lychees. Skewer the two lychees with an extra-long toothpick. Put lychee juice, vodka, St. Germain and lemon juice in a shaker. Add a handful of ice to the shaker and shake briefly until outside of the shaker condensates. Strain and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with lychee eyeballs.

As for National Taco Day, several restaurants nationwide are celebrating with discounts, deals, and even free food.

Taco Cabana, including locations in El Paso, is offering $1 tacos – bean and cheese, shredded chicken, and ground beef – and $2 margaritas.

At Chuy’s Tex-Mex, customers can add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to any entrée for $1. The restaurant is also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top margaritas.

Taco fans can score a free dine-in entrée of their choice at Chuy’s Tex-Mex by dressing up like a taco, posting it on social media with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay, and heading to the nearest location.

Taco Bell says fans can earn a free Crunchy Taco Monday by placing a $1 minimum order via the Taco Bell app. If you don’t have the app, customers can get a free taco when joining at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Grubhub also is offering $5 off orders of $15 or more Monday with the on-demand delivery service.

